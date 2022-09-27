Don't Worry Darling Star Kiki Layne Speaks Out After 'Most' Of Her Scenes Were Cut

Kiki Layne CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Don’t Worry Darling actor Kiki Layne has spoken out after finding out that “most” of her scenes from the film ended up on the cutting room floor.

Kiki appears in the divisive film as a housewife named Margaret, who is among the first to suspect there is more to the seemingly perfect “Victory project” than it appears.

However, in an Instagram post shared earlier this week, she claimed there was originally a lot more of her Don’t Worry Darling than cinema-goers got to see.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling Warner Bros

“The best thing about Don’t Worry Darling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” she wrote, referring to her on-screen husband, with whom she is now in a real-life romance.

“They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

The If Beale Street Could Talk star added the hashtags “#GotMyCheck”, “#GotMyMan” and “#EverythingHappensForAReason”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Warner Bros, the production company behind Don’t Worry Darling, for comment.

After her post was picked up on by the media, Kiki shared screengrabs of the headlines on her Instagram story, alongside a somewhat embarrassed emoji:

A screenshot of Kiki Layne's Instagram story Instagram

Don’t Worry Darling is the second big-screen offering directed by Olivia Wilde, who also appears in the film as a friend and neighbour of Florence Pugh’s character, Alice.