Japanese actor Sonny Chiba – who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including Kill Bill – has died aged 82. Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for Covid-19 since August 8. His management office confirmed the news of his death in a statement, also saying that he had not been vaccinated.

David Livingston via Getty Images Sonny Chiba pictured in 2018

Chiba rose to stardom in Japan in the 1960s, portraying samurai, fighters and police detectives, the anguished so-called “anti-heroes” trying to survive in a violent world. He did many of the stunt scenes himself. Years later, his overseas career took off after his 1970s Japanese film The Street Fighter proved popular in the US. American director Quentin Tarantino listed the work as among his “grindhouse”, or low-budget kitsch cinema, favourites. Tarantino cast Chiba in the role of Hattori Hanzo, a master swordsmith in Kill Bill.

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Sonny Chiba at the premiere for Kill Bill