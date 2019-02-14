Killing Eve fans have been gifted an extra special Valentine’s gift in the form of the first trailer for the show’s second series.
The chilling one-minute preview reveals that – surprise – Villanelle (Jodie Comer) survived the stabbing at the hands of Eve during the final episode of series one.
In the opening moments of the trailer, we see Eve (Sandra Oh) on the phone confessing to her murder, in front of a somewhat shocked couple who are awkwardly mid-proposal.
Meanwhile, Villanelle has discharged herself from hospital and is intent on picking up exactly where she left off with her murderous ways.
At one point, we see her brandishing a knife as she threatens to kill a man whose voice sounds suspiciously like Eve’s husband, although his face is obscured.
There’s also what looks like a teaser of the moment Eve and Villanelle finally track each other down...
It’s already been confirmed the second series of Killing Eve will make its debut on BBC America on 7 April, though there’s still no word on when the series will air in the UK.
Fans had to wait months for the first set of episodes to cross the Atlantic, meaning many spoilers leaked all over social media before British fans had even seen it.
Many have already voiced their concerns that the same thing could happen again.
Killing Eve made a huge splash on both sides of the globe after it debuted last year, with Sandra Oh recently winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Television Drama Series.
Meanwhile, 2019 is to be a big one for the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose BBC Three show Fleabag is also back for a second series later in the year.