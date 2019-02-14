Killing Eve fans have been gifted an extra special Valentine’s gift in the form of the first trailer for the show’s second series. The chilling one-minute preview reveals that – surprise – Villanelle (Jodie Comer) survived the stabbing at the hands of Eve during the final episode of series one.

BBC Killing Eve is back for a second series

In the opening moments of the trailer, we see Eve (Sandra Oh) on the phone confessing to her murder, in front of a somewhat shocked couple who are awkwardly mid-proposal. Meanwhile, Villanelle has discharged herself from hospital and is intent on picking up exactly where she left off with her murderous ways. At one point, we see her brandishing a knife as she threatens to kill a man whose voice sounds suspiciously like Eve’s husband, although his face is obscured. There’s also what looks like a teaser of the moment Eve and Villanelle finally track each other down...

Sometimes they see red

The wait makes them blue

Eve and Villanelle

Are ready for you.

Season 2. April 7. 8pm. @BBCAmerica. x pic.twitter.com/HKXPWIkQgl — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 14, 2019