‘Killing Eve’ fans are already concerned about spoilers, after the US launch date for the show’s second series was officially announced.
On Thursday afternoon, the show’s Twitter account revealed that ‘Killing Eve’ would be returning to screens across the pond on 7 April.
The first series debuted on BBC Three in September last year, a full five months after it was first shown on BBC America in the States.
And with the show having now made a huge splash all over the world – and no sign of a UK launch date for its second run – ‘Killing Eve’ viewers are already kicking off at the thought that spoilers will be so much harder to dodge online second time around…
The BBC had no information regarding a UK air date for the second series when contacted by HuffPost UK, and while it’s still not clear exactly how long it’ll be until UK fans get to see the second series in all its glory, ‘Killing Eve’ did gift fans a little something to tide them over on Christmas Day,
Teaser pictures from the new episodes were shared online, with one showing a concerned Sandra Oh, who plays Eve, looking pensive in a bath, while another sees Jodie Comer – in character as Villanelle – trying to hail a cab in a sunny European city.
‘Killing Eve’ has made a huge splash on both sides of the Atlantic since it debuted last year, even earning its lead Sandra Oh an Emmy nomination, which made her the first actress of Asian descent to be up in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama category.
The show is up for two Golden Globes this weekend, including Best Drama and Best Actress In A Drama, again for Sandra Oh.
What’s more, Sandra will also be hosting the ceremony, alongside comedian Andy Samberg.
Meanwhile, 2019 looks set to be a big one for ‘Killing Eve’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose BBC Three show ‘Fleabag’ is also back for a second series later in the year.