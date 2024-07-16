After her much-hyped cameo turned out to be the biggest talking point of And Just Like That’s second season, reports have claimed that Kim Cattrall could be reprising her iconic Sex And The City character once again in the new batch of episodes.
The Emmy nominee played Samantha Jones in all six seasons of Sex And The City, as well as its two spin-off films, but famously said she had no interest in taking part in the reboot, amid widespread reports of behind-the-scenes tension between Kim and the rest of the cast.
In season one of And Just Like That, Samantha’s absence was explained as her having moved to London after drifting apart from Carrie.
The two characters subsequently made up off-screen, with Kim making what she insisted at the time would be a one-off appearance in the And Just Like That season two finale, in a scene where Samantha calls Carrie from London.
It’s now been reported that Kim could make several similar appearances in the follow-up series.
Life & Style has claimed that Samantha will form a “a big part” of an upcoming And Just Like That storyline, with a supposed “insider” suggesting Kim will once again film her scenes remotely, as her character will not be moving back to New York.
While the news is yet to be officially confirmed, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their excitement over on X (formerly Twitter)...
HuffPost UK has contacted the US broadcaster Max and Kim Cattrall’s team for comment.
And Just Like That will be missing a few cast members when it returns for its third season, which will begin airing next year.
Neither Sara Ramírez nor Karen Pittman will be returning as Che Diaz and Nya Wallace, although there will be some new faces among the cast, too.
Rosie O’Donnell has filmed a short appearance in the show, with The O.C.’s Logan Marshall-Green rumoured to be playing a new love interest for Carrie.