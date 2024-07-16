Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

After her much-hyped cameo turned out to be the biggest talking point of And Just Like That’s second season, reports have claimed that Kim Cattrall could be reprising her iconic Sex And The City character once again in the new batch of episodes.

The Emmy nominee played Samantha Jones in all six seasons of Sex And The City, as well as its two spin-off films, but famously said she had no interest in taking part in the reboot, amid widespread reports of behind-the-scenes tension between Kim and the rest of the cast.

In season one of And Just Like That, Samantha’s absence was explained as her having moved to London after drifting apart from Carrie.

The two characters subsequently made up off-screen, with Kim making what she insisted at the time would be a one-off appearance in the And Just Like That season two finale, in a scene where Samantha calls Carrie from London.

It’s now been reported that Kim could make several similar appearances in the follow-up series.

Life & Style has claimed that Samantha will form a “a big part” of an upcoming And Just Like That storyline, with a supposed “insider” suggesting Kim will once again film her scenes remotely, as her character will not be moving back to New York.

While the news is yet to be officially confirmed, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their excitement over on X (formerly Twitter)...

Do not play with my feelings https://t.co/fMMuCaHXXm — L. NMOP (@ILynMarti) July 15, 2024

Rumors are swirling that Kim Cattrall is coming back for season 3 of AJLT, but I haven’t seen it from an official source. Just a gossip column. Would love to see it happen. — K. (@AlexjandriaSays) July 16, 2024

the show DESPERATELY needs her — Bob Loblaw (@Cinnamon_Stix) July 16, 2024

I will pay Kim Cattrall out of my own pockets to be apart of the And Just Like That cast — James 🫶🏾 (@thegirlJG) July 12, 2024

I Cant wait till @KimCattrall Samantha Jones graces us with her Beautiful Presence on Season 3 "And Just Like That". Excited 😁😄😁😁😁😁😁 — John Lewis (@LewisJohnjr) July 12, 2024

need SJP and kim cattrall to work it out on the remix (3rd season of and just like that) — post-omfienism (@objetocotidiano) July 11, 2024

streets are saying that kim cattrall is back for ajlt season 3 👀 — Brian (@WeActuallyDidIt) July 14, 2024

ELLE is reporting that Kim Cattrall will be back as Samatha Jones for season 3 of And Just Like That.. pic.twitter.com/Mg2MwEo1k9 — Ali Benzekri (@Alibenzkr) July 15, 2024

SJP & Kim Cattrall need to make up already — MissIsabelC (@MissIsabelC) July 14, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted the US broadcaster Max and Kim Cattrall’s team for comment.

And Just Like That will be missing a few cast members when it returns for its third season, which will begin airing next year.

Neither Sara Ramírez nor Karen Pittman will be returning as Che Diaz and Nya Wallace, although there will be some new faces among the cast, too.