And Just Like That Adds Big-Name US Star To Season 3 After Numerous Cast Exits

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone in And Just Like That HBO

And Just Like That has added a big US star to the cast of its upcoming third season.

Production on the divisive Sex And The City revival got underway in New York on Wednesday, with the cast getting together for their first table-read.

This was commemorated on Instagram by both Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, who expressed their enthusiasm about getting back to work as Carrie and Miranda.

Sarah Jessica and Cynthia were joined by co-stars Kristin Davis, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Mario Cantone – as well as a surprising new addition.

Posting on Instagram at the same time as the And Just Like That regulars, Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell revealed she was also at the table read, playing a mysterious new character called Mary.

And while SJP and the rest of the team made the effort to obscure the title of the new season’s first episode, Rosie’s post revealed it would be titled Outlook Good.

It was previously revealed that several members of the And Just Like That team would not be back for the third season.

Karen Pittman won’t be returning as Nya Wallace, due to scheduling conflicts with The Morning Show and a new Netflix adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Forever…

It’s also been widely reported that Sara Ramírez has left the show after two seasons of playing Che Diaz.

Neither Sara nor the And Just Like That team has commented publicly on the reports, but they did share footage of themself at a pro-Palestine rally on the same day as the show’s first read-through was taking place.