Kim Kardashian Admits Kids Are Out Of Control After 'Biggest Nightmare' Parenting Blunder

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her struggles of holding down a busy career while being a single mother to four kiddos.

While headed to jury duty on the new episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality star, 43, vented to a friend on the phone about what it’s really like juggling her work life and mommy duties without “support.”

Kardashian shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with ex-husband Kanye West (now formally known as Ye). The couple split in November 2022 after marrying in 2014.

The Skims mogul recalled how her “biggest nightmare” came true after her “chaotic” household full of “screaming” kids forced her to barricade herself in a bathroom just to handle an important Zoom interview.

“I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there banging on the door, just screaming,” she said. “And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked. ’Cause I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this.’”

Kardashian then shared that she is “open to anything at this point because I can’t live like this. I ran out of patience and that’s what my superpower was, being calm and patient.”

Elsewhere in the episode during a confessional, the mom of four admitted it’s tough for her to lay down the law with her kids.

“Sometimes it gets just a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloé but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no,’” she said, referring to her older sister who shares children True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian went on to confess that she often bends to her children’s will because she doesn’t “want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.”

“They know when to con me,” she declared, explaining that her children will “start with the tears, so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop. Sure, take the iPad. Just stop.’”

Back in May, the star admitted the “challenging” stressors of parenting leave her crying herself to sleep sometimes.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this fucking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?,” Kardashian said during a May 2023 episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

She added, “With all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”