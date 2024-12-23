Kim Kardashian Debuts Baffling Christmas Single And No, We've No Idea What's Going On Either

Kim Kardashian is coming for Mariah Carey's crown as the Queen of Christmas via Associated Press

With just days to go until the big day, Kim Kardashian has bestowed her fans with an early Christmas present.

The socialite turned reality star turned law student turned actor (turned singer, apparently) unveiled her unique cover of Santa Baby on Monday morning, with her sister Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker having produced the track for her.

Kim’s low-energy version of Santa Baby was accompanied by a baffling 90s-esque music video, which depicts her crawling around a raucous Christmas party attended by Wall Street-esque businessmen, carolers, cheerleaders and footballers, while sporting office attire and a choppy blonde bob.

No, we’ve genuinely no idea what’s going on or why she’s done this, either, but if you’re curious, you can check out the video (directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis) for yourself below:

The Santa Baby video ends with the revelation that the whole thing was being recorded on a camcorder by another staple of ’90s Christmas.

Yes, we are, of course, talking of former Home Alone child actor Macaulay Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin makes a cameo in Kim Kardashian's new Christmas music video YouTube

Kim’s previous foray into music was short-lived, after she unveiled the song Jam (Turn It Up) back in 2011.

Proceeds from the dance track went to a cancer charity, although the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later referred to the song as the biggest regret of her life in the spotlight.

“It’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organisation,” she told Watch What Happens Live back in 2014.

“But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do [...] I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”

