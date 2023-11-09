Kim Kardashian Lifts The Lid On Lukas Gage And Chris Appleton's Vegas Wedding

Kim Kardashian, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed details of what went down at the wedding of her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas back in April of this year, where Kim officiated and even surprised the couple with an intimate performance from Shania Twain.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim gushed about the true love the then-engaged stars share.

“Chris Appleton has been doing my hair for a really long time. He’s like my hair husband, and he just got engaged to Lukas, his boyfriend,” she said, per the Daily Mail.

“I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy. It’s just like a whole different situation for him.”

The couple asked Kim to be a part of their private nuptials at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, before the reality star revealed a huge surprise: a private performance of You’re Still The One from Shania Twain herself.

Kim unveiled the romantic performance by teasing that they were stopping off in the limousine briefly before pulling into Buffalo Bill’s in Las Vegas, where Shania was waiting to serenade them with her 1997 hit.

Kim shared that the track is “Chris and Lukas’ song”, and that they’re “obsessed” with it. Shania, who was “randomly in Vegas the same weekend”, called the soon-to-be newlyweds right up onto the stage to watch her acoustic performance.

“I love giving surprises, and I love making people happy, and to see them in tears and so happy and so genuinely surprised, makes me so happy,” Kim shared.

“I love you so much for this,” Lukas, who is also known for his role in Euphoria and You, told Kim.

It turned out everyone involved was a huge fan of the classic song, with Kim confessing to Shania: “When that song came out, I would blast it everywhere, all the time, and I said this will be my song with my forever person”. She added, straight to camera: “So when that time comes, my forever person, this will be our song, I hope you like it.”

They later arrived at the chapel, where Kim shared that she hadn’t rehearsed but was “gonna wing it, because that is where the magic happens”.

“I’m so honoured that you’re both trusting in me to do this. You both have such big hearts, and the advice that I can give you is always have each other’s backs,” Kim said, before declaring her friends happily married.

“I married my first couple, we put so much love in the world,” Kim shared in confession. “I’m so happy for them.”

Lukas and Chris have since shared a number of candid snaps from their big day.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, Chris confirmed that he was dating the actor. “I’m very happy. I’m very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.