Kim Kardashian Has Done A Molly Mae And People Obviously Have Thoughts

Remember when Molly-Mae incensed the whole of Twitter and beyond with her comments about us all having “the same 24 hours in a day”, paying absolutely no mind to how our opportunities, socio-economic background and general positions in life vary?
Well, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were apparently not watching the Diary of a CEO podcast interview, as they’ve gone and done the exact same thing.
Speaking to Variety, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris shared their affinity for hustle culture, explaining how they “worked [their] asses off”. But their advice to other women hit a sour note with everyone as Kim flagrantly shared her words of wisdom.
“I have the best advice for women in business,” she said. “Get your f*****g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.
“You have to surround yourself with people who want to work, have a good work environment where people love what they do. You have one life, no toxic work environment and show up and do the work.”
Sounds so simple right? But err, not quite. The people working for low wages in garment factories (ahem, Molly Mae’s PLT has been heavily accused of this), disabled people navigating an ableist world, or those in poverty, can’t simply love what they do and work their way up to huge successes.
And of course, ordinary people who aren’t billionaires with multi-lucrative deals and sponsorships had plenty to say.
Firstly, many pointed out the irony of Kourtney agreeing along with Kim – someone who previously declared she did not want to work.
A few claimed that working with the Kardashians in the past didn’t exactly lead to the utopia the family boasts. And others shared job descriptions for Kris’ company, Jenner Communications, including one for an unpaid internship.
Meanwhile others pointed out how tone-deaf it was for millionaires to tell ordinary working people to work harder.
We wonder who the next person to come out with the same gaffe will be. ’Cause you know there will be one.