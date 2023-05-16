Kim Kardashian's 5-Year-Old Wasn't Holding Back In Her Mother's Day Card

Cindy Ord/MG23 via Getty Images Kim Kardashian at The 2023 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter Chicago – or “Chi” as she’s affectionately known – had a lot of fun with her Mother’s Day card this year.

The 42-year-old shared a photo of a print-out which was all about mums, in homage to the annual celebration of mothers which the US celebrates on May 14.

The page featured various sentences like “my mom is ______ years old” and “her favourite food is _________”, where Chicago had then filled in the blanks.

And she wasn’t holding back with some of her responses.

The five-year-old started off with the best of intentions, saying her mum was “22 years old” (major brownie points for that one) and that she likes to “sleep with me” a nod to co-sleeping, which many parents can relate to when it comes to raising little ones.

But when asked what the best thing her mum cooks is, Chicago shared rather bluntly: “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.” Ooof.

The five-year-old also revealed her mum’s favourite food is “salad” and her favourite thing to relax is to “lie down in her bed”.

She is also “really good at going to the gym” and, adorably, the youngster concluded the page by saying: “As you can see my mom is special because she loves me.”

Seeing the funny side to some of her daughter’s revelations, Kim posted a photo of the page to her Instagram stories with plenty of laughing emojis and overlaid text which said “I feel seen” and “OMG”.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur is also mum to North, nine, Saint, seven and Psalm, four, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

She received a sweet Mother’s Day video card from all of her children, created with the help of her sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kim later responded to her daughter’s cheeky comment on her cooking with a photo of her making beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia.

