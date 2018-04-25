Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homemade submarine. He was sentenced to life in prison at Copenhagen City Court on Wednesday.
During the trial, Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall’s corpse but repeatedly denied murdering her. Judge Anette Burkoe said she and the two jurors agreed Wall’s death was a murder. She said Madsen did not give “a trustworthy” explanation.
The 47-year-old was arrested by police on 11 August last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, who had accompanied him on the craft the previous day to research a story.
Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall’s. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the 30-year-old victim were also later retrieved from the water by the authorities.
Madsen said he dismembered Wall’s body and threw it overboard because he wanted to restore “normal conditions” on board.
Prosecutors said Wall died either by strangulation, or having her throat cut. Forensic investigators were not able to confirm or deny either allegation.
Madsen claims Wall died from breathing exhaust gases that had leaked into the submarine due to a technical error while he was on the deck of the vessel preparing to submerge. A forensic team were not able to verify this claim.
He said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.