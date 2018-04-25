All Sections
    • NEWS
    25/04/2018 12:03 BST

    Kim Wall: Peter Madsen Guilty Of Murdering Swedish Journalist

    The journalist's dismembered body was found in August.

    TT News Agency/ Reuters
    Journalist Kim Wall's dismembered body was found in August 

    Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homemade submarine. He was sentenced to life in prison at Copenhagen City Court on Wednesday.  

    During the trial, Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall’s corpse but repeatedly denied murdering her. Judge Anette Burkoe said she and the two jurors agreed Wall’s death was a murder. She said Madsen did not give “a trustworthy” explanation.

    The 47-year-old was arrested by police on 11 August last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, who had accompanied him on the craft the previous day to research a story.

    Stringer . / Reuters
    The home-made submarine UC3 Nautilus, built by Madsen
    Scanpix Denmark / Reuters
    The case was heard at Copenhagen City Court 

    Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall’s. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the 30-year-old victim were also later retrieved from the water by the authorities.

    Madsen said he dismembered Wall’s body and threw it overboard because he wanted to restore “normal conditions” on board.

    Prosecutors said Wall died either by strangulation, or having her throat cut. Forensic investigators were not able to confirm or deny either allegation.

    Madsen claims Wall died from breathing exhaust gases that had leaked into the submarine due to a technical error while he was on the deck of the vessel preparing to submerge. A forensic team were not able to verify this claim.

    He said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.

    SCANPIX DENMARK / REUTERS
    Peter Madsen has admitted dismembering Wall's body but denies murdering her

    Conversations