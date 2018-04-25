Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his homemade submarine. He was sentenced to life in prison at Copenhagen City Court on Wednesday.

During the trial, Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall’s corpse but repeatedly denied murdering her. Judge Anette Burkoe said she and the two jurors agreed Wall’s death was a murder. She said Madsen did not give “a trustworthy” explanation.

The 47-year-old was arrested by police on 11 August last year when he emerged from his submarine without Wall, who had accompanied him on the craft the previous day to research a story.