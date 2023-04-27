King Charles and the Queen Consort lit up more than just the Eurovision stage with their unveiling ceremony last night PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

King Charles and his wife the Queen Consort unveiled the Eurovision stage on Wednesday night – and something about it really just stuck with Twitter...

The international singing contest is being held in Liverpool in May on behalf of Ukraine, who won last year’s competition.

It is also the first time Eurovision will be held in the UK for 25 years.

With just a week between Charles’s coronation (on May 6) and the Eurovision’s semi-finals kick-off, there (May 9-13), it makes some sense that the royals were tasked with unveiling the stage for the global event and met with the UK’s entry Mae Muller.

According to the managing director Martin Green, the pair had expressed “interest” in the event, and said that the week in between was going to be “the most extraordinary seven days”.

What didn’t make sense, however, was the way the King and Queen struggled to push the large pink button to light up the arena after a climactic countdown by the invited audience.

Here’s the clip in question...

And Twitter couldn’t get over it.

Does King Charles and Queen Camilla not know how to press a button? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/HzAA7hIUNF — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 26, 2023

Men trying to find the cl....you know what, nvm. https://t.co/OTsiARkSus — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) April 26, 2023

Honestly, imagine seeing this tweet 18 months ago. You’d 100% think you’ve travelled to a parallel universe.



So utterly surreal. 🤯 #Eurovision https://t.co/vxfrJsECKO — Matt Jones (@MattJSport) April 26, 2023

Another symbolic failure 🙈 How did he miss the button 🤣🤣 https://t.co/WcVUuCcDGO pic.twitter.com/e1nacy6nXr — PULA DEE (@duchessofpoms) April 26, 2023

This has deeply disturbed me pic.twitter.com/tnfnnCUU06 — EastEnders Plus🎉 (@EastEnders_Plus) April 26, 2023

Unnerving how they hit that button pic.twitter.com/QQggNnqh1G — beardy boy (@joshua_j123) April 26, 2023

In a parallel dimension, this is Charles & Camilla as the UK's Eurovision entry. #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/J9yCnXj0wQ — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) April 26, 2023

King Charles doing the Eurovision stage lighting ceremony pic.twitter.com/Gb3viYzArb — Brent (@eurovisionbrent) April 21, 2023

Charles is the one classmate who never does any work for the group projects but still gets the passing grade nevertheless… #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/va156ecB9g — Katja 🇸🇪🇧🇪🇦🇹🇳🇴🇫🇷☮️ (@SchlagerKaty) April 26, 2023

And even their conversations with Mae bewildered the internet.