King Charles and his wife the Queen Consort unveiled the Eurovision stage on Wednesday night – and something about it really just stuck with Twitter...
The international singing contest is being held in Liverpool in May on behalf of Ukraine, who won last year’s competition.
It is also the first time Eurovision will be held in the UK for 25 years.
With just a week between Charles’s coronation (on May 6) and the Eurovision’s semi-finals kick-off, there (May 9-13), it makes some sense that the royals were tasked with unveiling the stage for the global event and met with the UK’s entry Mae Muller.
According to the managing director Martin Green, the pair had expressed “interest” in the event, and said that the week in between was going to be “the most extraordinary seven days”.
What didn’t make sense, however, was the way the King and Queen struggled to push the large pink button to light up the arena after a climactic countdown by the invited audience.
Here’s the clip in question...
And Twitter couldn’t get over it.
And even their conversations with Mae bewildered the internet.