King Charles Says Public Support Following Cancer Diagnosis 'Reduced Me To Tears'

King Charles made it clear he’s appreciated all the public support he’s received following his cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve had so many messages and cards,” the monarch said about his well-wishers during his first meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this year, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

“They’ve reduced me to tears, most of them,” the King added, via The Telegraph.

The Palace released a video of their meeting on Wednesday, which started with Sunak shaking hands with the king and saying it was “wonderful” to see him “looking so well.”

“It’s all done by mirrors,” Charles quipped.

The King has held his weekly audience with the Prime Minister today. The PM told the King that he is looking well and that the country is behind him. 📹 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/iWuxxTXIox — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) February 21, 2024

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on February 5, though it has not released anything about the type of cancer, or its severity.

The cancer was discovered following procedure the king underwent at the hospital for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said at the time, noting that the King would “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Sunak said via Twitter the same day the news was announced that he was wishing Charles “a full and speedy recovery.”

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” the prime minister added.

Days after the palace’s statement, Charles released a personal “thank you message” of his own.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said on February 10, adding that “all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The following day, the king made his first public appearance since his diagnosis, when he attended church alongside Queen Camilla while at his Sandringham Estate.