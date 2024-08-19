Kirsten Dunst Proves She Can Definitely Still Bring It On In This Cheerful Clip

Kirsten Dunst via Associated Press

Kirsten Dunst gave Bring It On fans something to cheer about this weekend.

In a clip shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar nominee could be heard reciting iconic lines from a cheerleading chant in the 2000 teen comedy.

“Hate us ’cause we’re beautiful but we don’t like you either, we’re cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders, roll call,” Kirsten said as she smiled while watching the film’s opening scene featuring her character, Torrance Shipman.

Kirsten Dunst at a screening of ‘BRING IT ON’

pic.twitter.com/f7GN5WSC6C — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 18, 2024

Kirsten surprised movie fans at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday during Cinespia’s Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party double feature of the teen comedy and Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides, the latter of which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“I’m T-T-Torrance. Your captain Torrance. Let’s go, Toros!” Kirsten told the crowd as she quoted from the film’s intro.

“Oh my god, you guys, this is the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,” she continued. “I am so overwhelmed. My friends and family are here, I’m gonna watch with you guys. I haven’t seen any of these movies, since I was a teen myself with an audience. I’m so honoured.”

Bring It On fans couldn’t help but cheer along with the clip:

