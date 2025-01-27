Kirstie Allsopp Marries Long-Term Partner In Same Venue As Iconic Movie Wedding

Kirstie Allsopp and her partner Ben Andersen in 2010 Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she and her long-term partner, fellow property developer Ben Andersen, got married last week after more than 20 years together.

Advertisement

“It’s a huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding, which is one reason Ben and I are looking so cheery in this picture,” she said.

Kirstie told her followers: “I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind and interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was.

“Unfortunately it turned out that there was an unseen pap, so I have released a couple of our own pictures.”

Advertisement

Kirstie Allsopp on This Morning last month Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“The upside is that at least I get a chance to thank publicly some of the lovely people who worked so hard, at such short notice, to make our wedding pretty special,” Kirstie added, specifically praising the Oscar De La Renta seamstresses who “put sleeves on a dress I bought in the sale two weeks ago”, as well as her wedding planner, makeup artists and florists, among others.

Kirstie also revealed that she and Ben tied the knot at The Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, London, which is a venue you’re probably already familiar with, even if you don’t realise it.

Advertisement

The site is actually where Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s characters were wed in Love Actually.

Kirstie revealed: “To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope, and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after.”

Advertisement

Kirstie and Ben have been together since 2004, and share two sons, 18-year-old Bay and 16-year-old Oscar.