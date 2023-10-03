Kirsty Young Steve Bright/BBC

Former Desert Island Discs host Kirsty Young has announced details of her new BBC interview series.

On Tuesday, the first three episodes of Kirsty’s new podcast Young Again debuted on BBC Sounds, in which she speaks to a host of famous guests about what they’d tell their younger selves.

In the first episode, the Scottish broadcaster speaks to supermodel Linda Evangelista for a candid interview about her career in the spotlight and marriage to former model agency boss Gérald Marie.

Episode two sees Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya opening up about the early years of his career, while the third instalment puts celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in the hotseat.

All three episodes are available to listen to now on BBC Sounds, and will also air weekly on Radio 4 every Tuesday from 3 October onwards at 11.00am.

In a frank and fascinating new series, Kirsty Young talks to figures such as Linda Evangelista, Daniel Kaluuya and @jamieoliver about the advice they'd give to their younger selves. — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) October 3, 2023

Kirsty previously fronted Radio 4’s flagship interview series Desert Island Discs for over a decade, during which time she spoke to guests as wide-ranging as Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Tom Hanks and Kylie Minogue.

She stepped down in 2019, after taking time out due to her struggles with the chronic pain condition fibromyalgia.

“Having been forced to take some months away from my favourite job because of health problems, I’m happy to say I’m now well on the way to feeling much better,” she said at the time.

“But that enforced absence from the show has altered my perspective on what I should do next and so I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new challenges.”