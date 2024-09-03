Kit Harington Admits The Nude Scenes In His New Play Haven't Quite Gone Down Like He Thought

Kit Harington in the Lorraine studio on Tuesday morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Kit Harington has admitted that appearing nude on stage every night in Slave Play hasn’t quite been the experience he was expecting.

The Game Of Thrones star is currently appearing in the West End version of Jeremy O. Harris’ controversial play, which explores the sexual dynamic of three different fictitious interracial couples.

Advertisement

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday’s edition of her ITV daytime show, Kit revealed he’d had to warn his mum ahead of time about the nudity in his play.

“Nudity is really one of those things that you have to make sure that there’s a reason for it. And it’s not being lightly done, so you don’t feel kind of exposed in the wrong way,” he said.

“And I believe it’s very much earned and needed in this show where it comes.”

He added: “I thought it was going to be liberating, it’s proven not to be at all. Every night I’m terrified. Every single night.”

Advertisement

Kit can also be seen in action in the latest season of Industry, which also required him to go nude.

“I go to the gym for my head anyway. But when I knew I was getting my bum out, I was like, OK, you’re on the squats this week,” he joked during a recent interview with British GQ.

Another sequence in the latest series of Industry sees Kit’s character being peed on by Yasmin, played by Marisa Abela.

“When I was reading the script I was like, This is gonna end with a props guy with a bottle and me lying down, and it’s gonna be awful,” he told the magazine, admitting he wound up “pleasantly surprised” by how the scene ended up playing out.