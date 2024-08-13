Kit Harington Gets Very Honest About His Nude Scene In Industry Season 3

Kit Harington in character as Henry Much in Industry BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Nick Strasburg

Kit Harington has opened up about some of the racier aspects of his new role in the TV drama Industry.

The former Game Of Thrones star joins the BBC show in its third series as Sir Henry Muck, the CEO of a supposedly green energy company.

In a new interview with British GQ, Kit spoke about what was required of him for the role, including a nude scene in which his character steps out of a swimming pool.

“That was my own work,” he said. “I go to the gym for my head anyway. But when I knew I was getting my bum out, I was like, OK, you’re on the squats this week.”

Kit previously used a body double for a nude scene during his time on Game Of Thrones, due to the fact he’d recently sustained an ankle injuury.

“When it came down to it I had a broken ankle, so the only time you saw my ass, it wasn’t my ass,” he told GQ back in 2014.

Kit added at the time: “It’s only right, if you’re going to make a show where nudity and sex is a large part of it, that you be a part of that.”

Kit Harington at the premiere of Industry last week via Associated Press

Another sequence from his latest performance sees Kit’s character being peed on by Yasmin, played by Industry staple Marisa Abela.

“When I was reading the script I was like, This is gonna end with a props guy with a bottle and me lying down, and it’s gonna be awful,” he revealed, admitting he wound up “pleasantly surprised” by how the scene played out.

Kit also shared that the scene helps tell us more about his character, remarking: “He’s using therapy language to get something that he wants, which feels manipulative and off.

“Ten years ago, Henry might have just out and out sexually harassed people. But now he has morphed the way he does things into emotionally manipulating them. He’s moved with the modern world.”

And Kit also shared the one stipulation he had to Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay before filming got underway.

Kit and Marisa on the set of Industry BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

“One of the first things I said to Mickey and Kon was, ‘You guys are running a sexy show here. And I know you’re going to want me to shave, because it’s banking isn’t it? And I just do not look sexy without a beard. I look like a tired child. No one’s gonna believe that Marisa would go for me’,” he recalled, noting that the producing duo “agreed, thankfully”.

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Kit reflected on the fall-out from the final season of Game Of Thrones, as well as disclosing why he “backed out” of a planned spin-off series that would have centred around his character, Jon Snow.

