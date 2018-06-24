Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Marry In Scottish Wedding

‘Game Of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are now officially husband and wife.
The pair tied the knot in a Scottish ceremony on Saturday at her family’s castle in Wardhill, Aberdeenshire.
The pair were photographed leaving the castle as a married couple, as they were congratulated by guests.
Many of their ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-stars, including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were all in attendance, as were fellow actors Malin Akerman and Ben Aldridge.
Kit and Rose began dating back in 2012, while she was still playing Ygritte in ‘Game Of Thrones’, in which he continues to star as Jon Snow.
The pair announced their engagement in a very traditional way last September.
They took out an advert in The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths page, with the notice reading: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”
During an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross’ show following their engagement, he detailed his proposal, which saw him “blow his load early”.
He said: “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression!
“I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”