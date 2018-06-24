Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Marry In Scottish Wedding

The pair tied the knot in a Scottish ceremony on Saturday at her family’s castle in Wardhill, Aberdeenshire.

Mark Milan via Getty Images Kit Harington and Rosie Williams have tied the knot

The pair were photographed leaving the castle as a married couple, as they were congratulated by guests.

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images The 'Game Of Thrones' stars married in Scotland

Many of their ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-stars, including Emilia Clarke , Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were all in attendance, as were fellow actors Malin Akerman and Ben Aldridge.

Mark Milan via Getty Images Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were among those in attendance

Mark Milan via Getty Images 'GOT' star Emilia Clarke was also a guest at the ceremony

Kit and Rose began dating back in 2012, while she was still playing Ygritte in ‘Game Of Thrones’, in which he continues to star as Jon Snow.

The pair announced their engagement in a very traditional way last September.

They took out an advert in The Times’ Births, Marriages and Deaths page, with the notice reading: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”