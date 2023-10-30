So THAT'S What KitKat Fillings Are Actually Made From

picture alliance via Getty Images

I get it, I get it; taste is a deeply personal thing. But come on ― if KitKat’s aren’t in your top three chocolate bar ranking, what’s gone wrong?

The bar was our third-favourite in the UK in 2014, after all. (Psst ― while some refer to the confection as a biscuit, an overwhelming 72% of us agree it’s definitely a bar).

Even those of us who love the classic chocolate might be surprised to find out how their delicate wafer fillings are made, though.

Recently, YouTuber Zack D. Films shared a YouTube video about the bars’ formation. “The inside of Kitkats are not what you think,” the caption reads.

He went on to share that while the package lists the filling as “crisp wafer,” in reality, the bars’ insides are often made from broken KitKats that fall apart during the assembly process.

“That’s what’s on the inside of a KitKat bar,” the YouTuber says in his video. “It’s literally crushed-up KitKats.”

Proof, please!

If you’re wondering how that can be possible (surely you can’t just make KitKats out of KitKats? Where does the first KitKat come from, then?), you’re not alone.

″’How do you make a KitKat?′ ′So first you get yourself a KitKat...‘” commented YouTube user @DatSwif. The whole thing reminds me of Greg Davies’ skit about a man who said pie’s main ingredient is... pie.



Plus, I’m not even sure how you could tell a crushed KitKat inside apart from a regular wafer. But my skepticism should be ignored; Nestlé themselves have said that this is how they create the bars.

Wales Online reports that in Greg Wallace’s Inside The Factory, the chef met with factory employee Julie Walker, who shared what happened to the damaged KitKats that were discarded from the conveyor belt.

“They all go into rework, where they’re used for the fillings for the wafers,” she shared ― though of course, that only accounts for some of the bars’ fillings. The rest is made up of the wafer you’d expect.

So, while some say Nestlé has found an “infinite food glitch,” the truth is it’s just plain ol’ repurposing of unwanted goods.