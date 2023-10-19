Yes, Really – You Should Be Frothing Your Wine

You can have the right glasses, know the fanciest wines and even own an impressive wine collection – but apparently, if you haven’t been using a milk frother on your red wine, you’ve not been enjoying the full experience.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Why would I want to froth my wine?

Well, it’s all about aerating the wine to trigger oxidation and evaporation – a process which is typically done with red wines.

Advertisement

According to Coravin, aerating wine has a few benefits: it accelerates the evaporation of less favourable sulphites and ethanol compounds, it boosts the wine’s better tasting notes, and it helps the wine reach its peak faster.

Some people will decant wine, others will buy special aerators to do the job – but some experts suggest a milk frother could work just as well.

In a video, wine expert Josh at WineExpress.com explained that if you want to open one of your more expensive wines but you don’t want to drink the whole bottle, you can still reap the benefits of letting your wine ‘breathe’ by using a milk frother.

And we’re talking one of those cheap, small, handheld frothers that’s usually used to whip your milk into a lovely foam for your cappuccino or hot chocolate.

Advertisement

How to use a milk frother in wine

Once you’ve poured your glass of wine and re-corked your bottle, get your milk frother to work.

Place the whisk near the bottom of the glass (not actually touching the glass, though) and work the drink until there’s a satisfying foam over the top of it.

This foam will eventually settle and, once it does, Josh suggests the nose “really opens up” and you’ll benefit from a “nice, soft, supple flavour that aeration gives”.

Just try to wait long enough for the bubbles to settle before having a sip.

Still not convinced? See the wine aerating hack in action

Of course, we understand if this doesn’t sound completely appealing, especially to the more sophisticated wine swishers out there.

However, wine experts at Wine Enthusiast tried the hack and found this hyper-aeration makes the “aromas and complexities pop right out of the glass”.

I kind of fancy a glass myself now...

@wineenthusiast Another #WineHacks collab with @wineexpress! Aerate big red wines in an instant. 👀 Shop the wine from WineExpress at the link in our bio.🍷 ♬ original sound - Wine Enthusiast