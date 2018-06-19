A mum who is grieving the death of her 14-month-old daughter, wants to help prevent other children dying of sepsis, by making parents aware of the symptoms.

Sammie Panesar, from Birkenhead, Wirral, said her daughter Ariana had been prescribed antibiotics for a chest infection just a couple of weeks before her death. Last November, Ariana had a slight fever and was given Calpol, but later that evening she became stiff and turned blue. She was rushed to hospital but didn’t survive.

Sammie, who nicknamed her daughter Ana, is now desperate to raise awareness of the symptoms of sepsis in children, by sharing them on social media using #InAnasName.

“We would like something positive to come out of something so negative,” she tells HuffPost UK. “We will always share Ana’s memories as she was a gift from God. She really was such a blessing to our family. We miss her beyond words.”