The Koh-i-noor diamond at the front of the crown made for the late Queen mother. via Associated Press

The coronation of Camilla, the Queen Consort, will not feature a diamond that is linked to Britain’s colonial past.

The Queen Mother’s coronation crown is set with the Koh-i-noor diamond, a famous but controversial gem which was seized by the East India Company and given to Queen Victoria in the 19th century.

Critics had said its appearance would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire, with the governing party of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressing concern.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said Camilla would instead wear the crown of Queen Mary for her coronation in May, avoiding the use of a crown featuring the disputed diamond which India has demanded be returned.

What is the Koh-i-Noor diamond?

The historic 105-carat treasure was presented to Victoria by the East India Company in 1849 and became part of the Crown Jewels.

A crown made especially for the Queen Mother’s 1937 coronation alongside King George VI featured the sparkling gem, which sits, in the front cross-pattee in a detachable platinum mount, according to the Royal Collection.

The coronation crown – which features 2,800 diamonds – sat atop the Queen Mother’s coffin at her lying in state and funeral in 2002.

Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother), Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), Princess Margaret and King George VI after his coronation. PA via PA Wire/PA Images

The Koh-i-Noor, which means Mountain of Light, was discovered in the Golconda mines in what is now the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The large, colourless diamond then passed between Mughal princes, Iranian warriors, Afghan rulers and Punjabi Maharajas before it was given in 1849 to the East India Company, which offered it to Queen Victoria.

The East India Company was a corporation commanding a private army, operational since 1600, that paved the way for British imperial rule over India in the 19th and 20th centuries.

India, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, have long argued over who has the rightful claim to the gem.

It is said to bring bad luck to any man who wears it (it was not worn by Prince Philip during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953).

What is happening now?

Neither the original crown featuring the diamond – nor the replica – will be used in the coronation of the King and Camilla in May, with diamonds from the late Queen’s personal collection used instead, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Camilla is set to become the first consort since the 18th century to reuse a crown at a coronation.

She will pay tribute to the late Queen by replacing the Koh-i-noor with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, all of which were part of her personal jewellery collection.

Buckingham Palace said Camilla chose to modify the existing crown – rather than commission a new one as is customary – to be more sustainable.

The last consort to reuse a crown was Queen Caroline, the consort of George II who wore one belonging to Mary of Modena, consort of James II, in 1727.

The Queen Consort during a visit to a family centre in London. Toby Melville via PA Wire/PA Images

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.