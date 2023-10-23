Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Heated Fights With Kim Kardashian In Birthday Tribute

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kourtney Kardashian reflected on some past tense moments with Kim Kardashian in a birthday tribute to her sister on Saturday.

The Poosh founder discussed her relationship with her younger sister in an Instagram story, saying that their fights captured on TV pale in comparison to the confrontations they had growing up.

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote. “The joys of sisterhood.”

She continued: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Kourtney and Kim Kardashian photographed at the Balenciaga show on March 1, 2020 in Paris, France. The oldest Kardashian sister recently reflected on past disagreements with her sister in a birthday tribute posted on social media.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s strained relationship has been well-documented on their family’s Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians.

In the first episode of the fourth season of the show, Kourtney Kardashian could be heard on a phone call calling the Skims co-founder a “witch” during an intense fight.

“And I hate you,” Kourtney Kardashian said to her sister.

Kim Kardashian also had some harsh words for the Lemme founder during that phone call. She told Kourtney Kardashian she was part of a “Not Kourtney” group chat where the Poosh founder’s family members supposedly talked about her behind her back.

“Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have in how you are,” she said to her older sister.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick. She is expecting her fourth child with husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The sisters have also had tumultuous fights on their former E! reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were shown getting into a physical altercation in the Season 18 premiere of the show.