Krishnan Guru-Murthy's Issues Hilarious 'Non-Apology' After Guest Says 'B******s' On Channel 4 News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy brought Wednesday’s edition of Channel 4 News to a hilarious end after a guest used some choice language during the broadcast.

As part of the live show, Krishnan interviewed journalist Gillian Tett about cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg after he claimed that the recently-announced mini-budget was not responsible for the market turmoil in the UK.

She responded: “To use a non-technical term, that is pretty much bollocks.”

“I think for the most part it really was the budget and the way it was delivered and the message inside, which sparked the beginning of the crisis,” Gillian added.

As the show drew to a close, Krishnan responded to Gillian’s use of the term “bollocks”, revealing he’d done some quick Googling to decipher whether or not it was inappropriate.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the Channel 4 News studio Channel 4

“Before we go, I’ve had time to clarify whether that word Gillian Tett used to describe Jacob Rees Mogg’s explanation was within the rules,” he told viewers, smart-phone in hand.

“And on the Ofcom regulator website, it describes [the word] as ‘medium language, potentially unacceptable, less problematic when used to mean nonsense’.”

However, Krishnan then added that Channel 4 did technically have cause to apologise for a somewhat unexpected reason.

“I should, however, apologise to people who are relying on subtitles, for whom it was spelled ‘bullocks’,” he added, before concluding: “That’s all for tonight.”

Krishnan’s comments certainly raised a smile among viewers, as the clip quickly began doing the rounds on social media:

What a sign off from Krishnan. Excellent programme as usual. — Mrs Parcus #FBPE #PR (@mrsparcus) October 12, 2022

Award winning TV. The government’s excuses are “b*llocks”. Even better, at the end of the programme Krishnan Guru-Murphy apologises to viewers for the automatic subtitles misspelling the word as “bullocks”. Superb! pic.twitter.com/qfbTZ26Jl3 — Andrew #FBPE (@AndrewStoneman) October 13, 2022

KGM is a treasure — Pete Lamb 🍁 (@petelamb_) October 12, 2022

Best sign off ever? https://t.co/QNhgb9tnBT — Lorna MacGillivray #ScottishRevolution (@Elemjay1) October 13, 2022

That has to be the best non-apology I ever heard on a news programme — Papangelo (@PapaRedFox) October 12, 2022

This might be the greatest bit of TV a news ever https://t.co/FOh5qvjwaw — Sussexfox 🏳️‍🌈🚩 (@Sussexfox2) October 13, 2022

