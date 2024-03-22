Kristen Stewart Says She'll Get Married In Her Twilight Wedding Dress When It Does Happen

What a moment. Lionsgate

It may have been over 10 years since Kristen Stewart last played Bella Swan in Twilight, but there’s one detail from the hit teen vampire films that she’s still thinking about.

The Love Lies Bleeding star, who is engaged to Dylan Meyer, recently spoke to WhoWhatWear about what kind of wedding dress she would go for if the couple were to have a traditional ceremony.

As it turns out, the actor would go for something like Bella’s long-sleeved, lace back dress she wears in her wedding to Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in Breaking Dawn Part 1.

“I love that dress so much,” she said of the Carolina Herrera-designed gown. “I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with, like, heaters, and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here, and my makeup’s melting off.’

“And they’re like, ‘Well, we’re not going to be ready for 30 minutes.’ And I was like, ’But I’m ready now. And I was like, ‘Well, here we go. This is the time that I can play the bride.’”

She added that it was a “nice” memory and her co-star Robert looked “great”.

“I think if I were to ever do like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one,” she added.

While she clarified that she wouldn’t actually be wearing the dress, she was happy she got to experience that in the film. “I appreciate that,” she said.

Earlier this year, Kristen admitted that she considers Twilight to be “such a gay movie”.