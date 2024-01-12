EntertainmentukfilmKristen StewartTwilight

This Is Why Kristen Stewart Thinks Twilight Is 'Such A Gay Movie' In Hindsight

The Oscar nominee played Bella Swan in all four films of the Twilight series.
Kristen Stewart pictured at a Chanel fashion show last month
Kristen Stewart is feeling reflective about her time in the Twilight franchise.

The Oscar nominee played Bella Swan in all four Twilight movies, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, as a result of which, both she and co-star Robert Pattinson shot to international stardom.

Looking back at this period during a new interview with Variety, Kristen admitted she considers the film to be “such a gay movie”.

“I can only see it now,” she told the magazine. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

Kristen continued: “I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK. I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you.

“That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight
In recent history, Kristen has appeared in an eclectic range of films, including the queer romantic comedy Happiest Season, the remake of Charlie’s Angels, the sci-fi body horror Crimes Of The Future and the Princess Diana-themed “fable” Spencer, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

This year, she and The Mandalorian star Katy O’Brian will play the romantic leads in the thriller Love Lies Bleeding, about a bodybuilder and gym employee who pursue a relationship.

She and Beef’s Steven Yeun will also play AI robots in a new post-apocalyptic romance Love Me.

Read Kristen Stewart’s full interview in Variety here.

