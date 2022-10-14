Kwasi Kwarteng Sacked By Liz Truss Amid Expectations Of Mini-Budget U-Turn

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss, amid expectations the prime minister will perform another mini-Budget U-turn.

Truss will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon in Downing Street as she battles to rescue her premiership.

It has been reported one of the measures that could be scrapped was the plan not to increase corporation tax.

On Thursday, Kwarteng said “absolutely 100% - I am not going anywhere” when asked if he would be remaining as chancellor.

He then dashed back to London from Washington early on Friday and was fired by the prime minister.

Kwarteng and Truss had been longtime allies and friends.

The mini-Budget, which caused market turmoil and led to the Tory poll ratings tanking, was just Kwarteng’s plan, it formed the basis of the PM’s leadership campaign.

Westminster is awash with speculation that Conservative MPs could try to oust Truss as leader sooner rather than later.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “A humiliating U-turn is necessary – but the real damage has already been done to millions of ordinary people now paying much higher mortgages and struggling to make ends meet.”

Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, has demanded the government call a snap general election.