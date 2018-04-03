Kylie Minogue Explains Why She Doesn't Think Marriage Is 'For Her', Despite Previous Engagement

The singer admitted she doesn’t think tying the knot is “for her” as she discussed relationships in a new interview with Red magazine .

Kylie Minogue has revealed doesn’t ever see herself getting married, despite previously being engaged.

Kylie, who split from ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse in February 2017, said: “I never thought I would get married.

“Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married.

“It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage’. I never had it as a goal.

“I thought, ‘Maybe I’ve got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them’.”

She added: “Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me.”

Kylie recently admitted she’d suffered a nervous breakdown following the breakdown of her relationship with Joshua.