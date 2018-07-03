Kylie Minogue Goes Public With Boyfriend Paul Solomons In Loved-Up Instagram Pic

After months of rumours that Kylie Minogue is dating GQ creative director Paul Solomons, the pop princess has made it official.

The 50-year-old singer has reportedly been seeing the 43-year-old magazine executive since February after being introduced by mutual friends.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a loved-up snap of her embracing her boyfriend on a Manhattan rooftop, captioning the snap: “I [heart] NY’.