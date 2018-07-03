EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/07/2018 09:53 BST

    Kylie Minogue Goes Public With Boyfriend Paul Solomons In Loved-Up Instagram Pic

    ❤️❤️❤️

    After months of rumours that Kylie Minogue is dating GQ creative director Paul Solomons, the pop princess has made it official.

    The 50-year-old singer has reportedly been seeing the 43-year-old magazine executive since February after being introduced by mutual friends.

    On Tuesday, Kylie shared a loved-up snap of her embracing her boyfriend on a Manhattan rooftop, captioning the snap: “I [heart] NY’.

    A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

    It’s Kylie’s first romance since she split from her fiancé Joshua Sasse in February 2017.

    Following the split, Kylie revealed she suffered a nervous breakdown.

    Speaking to the Sunday Times, she explained: “I just wanted to stop. I knew I needed to heal my… my physical system was compromised. I think it’s called a nervous breakdown.”

    Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

    Kylie went on to say that she spent six days in Thailand after the break-up to “reclaim” herself and “get strong”.

    She concluded: “I think I reacted pretty quickly. I can take a nosedive pretty fast, but I won’t stay there long. I’m too practical.”

    Despite the painful break-up, Kylie remained optimistic about finding love again, insisting: “I probably will do it. What’s going to happen? Will it work? Probably won’t work. Might work. I’ll give it a try.

    “All these questions! I don’t think it really matters what age you are [after a break-up], but at my age you do go, ‘what now?’.

    “Although I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being… how can I say this? Being fully within myself.”

    READ MORE:

    Kylie Minogue
    MORE: uk celebritykylie minoguepaul solomons

    Conversations