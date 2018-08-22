La Roux Lambasts Fox For Using Her Song During Segment About Bulletproof Children's Clothing

La Roux has criticised Fox for using one of her hits to soundtrack a news segment about bulletproof clothing. On Monday, a broadcast of ‘Mornings With Maria’ on Fox Business used the hook from the song ‘Bulletproof’ in the background of a back-to-school item about bulletproof clothing and bags for children, on which La Roux is heard singing: “This time baby, I’ll be bulletproof.”

Fox Business back-to-school segment​ glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn pic.twitter.com/HikywO9a7l — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 20, 2018

The use of the song angered many fans on social media, after which the singer - real name Elly Jackson - responded, branding the music choice “abhorrent” in a statement, insisting she never granted Fox Business permission to use her track for the segment. She told Billboard: “Using Bulletproof, a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.” A Fox Business Network responded (via BBC News): “The song was chosen by the production team and the selection has been addressed.”

Andrew Benge via Getty Images ﻿La Roux performing in 2015