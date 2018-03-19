Labels That Go Bumpy When Food Has Spoiled Could Cut Food Waste In UK

The days of throwing out food once it reaches its use-by date could soon be a thing of the past thanks to new hi-tech labels that go bumpy when a product has spoiled.

The innovative packaging, developed by UK start-up company Mimica, is smooth when the food is fresh, but signifies a product is no longer safe to eat when bumps can be felt on the label.

The labels are designed to cut the amount of food waste we generate by providing a more accurate sense of freshness based on product quality, rather than estimated dates. According to the Food Standards Agency, the UK throws away more than seven million tonnes of food every year and almost 50% of this comes from our homes.

Arla Foods, a dairy cooperative owned by 11,200 farmers, who supply milk, cheese and other dairy products to major UK supermarkets, is currently conducting consumer research on the labels to gauge public interest.