Labour Open To Backing Second Brexit Referendum, Tom Watson Tells Andrew Marr

Labour is open to backing a second Brexit referendum, deputy leader Tom Watson has said.

Speaking on the BBC Andrew Marr Show, Jeremy Corbyn’s second-in-command said it was “highly unlikely” the party would begin calling for a poll on the Brexit deal, but when pressed, said “you should always keep your options open”.

It comes after Owen Smith was sacked as Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary for a media interview in which he said the only way Labour could “serve democracy” was to back a referendum on the Brexit deal Theresa May strikes with the EU.

“We’ve never called for a second referendum,” said Watson. “We’ve never included it in our manifesto. We have campaigned for a meaningful vote in Parliament.

Marr said: “You always say this: you’ve never called for it. But that’s a slightly different thing. What I’m saying is: is it off the agenda?”

Watson replied that Labour wanted to change the Government’s position via pressure in Parliament, but that a re-run of the poll was not off the table for the party.