Labour Have A 30-Point Lead Over The Conservatives In London, A New Poll Has Found

Labour leader Keir Starmer with London mayor Sadiq Khan Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

Labour has taken a huge 30-point lead over the Conservatives in London, according to a new poll.

The Deltapoll survey puts support for Keir Starmer’s party in the capital at 54 per cent, well ahead of the Tories on 24 per cent.

The Lib Dems are on just 9 per cent, with the Greens on 5 per cent.

Voters in London - along with other parts of the UK - will go to the polls for council elections on May 5.

At the last borough council elections in London in 2018, Labour received 44 per cent of the vote, with the Tories on 29 per cent.

If the poll's findings are correct, it means Labour have doubled their lead over the Conservatives since then.

In a further worrying sign for the Conservatives, those surveyed said the cost of living crisis was their number one concern ahead of the local elections.

With National Insurance payments, energy bills and council tax all set to go up next month, it leaves the Tories with next to no time to address voters’ worries before election day.

The poll was carried out on behalf of the London Communications Agency, whose board director, Jenna Goldberg, said: “From this poll, Labour would appear to be approaching May’s elections in the capital from a position of strength – not least because London’s voters could blame the government for the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, a whole range of factors could easily combine to chip away at this considerable lead and the Conservatives will presumably be looking to campaign on local issues as much as possible.”

Paddy Hennessy, a senior advisor at LCA and former director of communications for London mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “The Tory vote was more resilient in 2018 and 2021 than many predicted.