Senior Labour figures have launched a bid to stop an ally of Angela Rayner from losing his seat, HuffPost UK has learned.

Former party leader Ed Miliband is among those backing shadow transport minister Sam Tarry.

The former trade union official is facing an attempt by Labour members in Ilford South to have him replaced as their candidate for the next general election.

Tarry was elected MP for the safe Labour seat in 2019, having previously been campaign director of Jeremy Corbyn’s successful bid to remain the party’s leader in 2016.

However, local activists are holding a “trigger ballot” which could see him face an open selection contest against others hoping to stand for Labour in Ilford South at the next election.

If he were to lose that, Tarry - who ran Rayner’s deputy leadership campaign in 2020 - would be replaced as the Labour candidate.

Of the seven branches who have voted so far, all have backed an open selection contest.

Three more are due to hold their votes this week, and Tarry only needs to win one to be automatically re-selected.

In an email to local Labour members, Ed Miliband said: “I’m writing to tell you why I’m backing Sam to be automatically re-selected as Ilford South’s MP.”

He said Tarry, who served as Miliband’s parliamentary aide, was “a passionate advocate for a Green New Deal, which would transform our economic system, creating millions of high-skilled, unionised jobs and forging a greener, more just society, fit to tackle the climate and the cost of living crisis”.

Meanwhile, Tulip Siddiq, the shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, said in her email: “I’ve known Sam since we were members of Young Labour and I know his commitment to socialise values.

“From standing up for workers, inclusivity and equality, to global justice, I know Sam is the best possible representative for Ilford South’s community and I hope he can count on your support.”

Tarry’s office said they would not comment until after the trigger ballot process finishes on Thursday.