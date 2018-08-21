Chuka Umunna Calls For Youth Knife Violence To Be Treated 'Like A Disease'

Power-holders should make it a “national mission” to stop youth bloodshed by treating gun and knife violence like a disease and not just a crime, a Labour MP has said.

Criminalising young people alone is failing, according to Chuka Umunna, who has called for social media companies to clamp down on drill music – a strand of hip-hop that has been heavily linked to gang violence.

In a speech also likely to heighten speculation of the formation of a new breakaway centrist party, Umunna also hit out at “the populism of left and right” which meant leaders had failed to grasp the complexity of the problem.

The former shadow minister was speaking in Brixton where, 11 years ago, he gave a speech lamenting the 17 London teenagers shot or stabbed to death in 2007.

“It was grim,” he said. “But here we are today, 11 years later, and already this year 21 teenagers have been stabbed in London alone.

“A lot has changed over 15 years, but it shames our society that the bloodshed continues.

“We now need to take a fresh look at this problem because we have failed to stop this tragedy.”

Umunna called for Westminster to emulate the public health approach taken towards knife crime in in Glasgow which, he said, has worked “very successfully” in stopping stabbings.

But he warned: “You cannot deliver that model without whole system, cultural and organisational, change with sustained political backing.”