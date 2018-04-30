Labour MP John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into alleged sexual harassment, HuffPost has learned.
The former No.10 aide and shadow minister has had the party whip withdrawn following a decision by general secretary Jennie Formby to apply the sanction.
Woodcock, a fierce critic of Jeremy Corbyn, is accused of sending inappropriate texts and messages to a former female staff member between 2014 and 2016.
The ruling National Executive Committee (NEC)’s disputes panel decided late last year that the matter met the evidence test needed for a fuller investigation and referred his case to the National Constitutional Committee (NCC).
The three-member disputes panel - convened specifically for sex harassment cases and which hears all cases ‘blind’ with the complainant and respondent’s identities kept anonymous - had decided at the time not to suspend him.
Partly because the case was historic and involved written rather than physical contact, it decided Woodcock should remain a party member until the case was resolved.
But HuffPost understands that following an intervention by Formby the backbencher was informed by the party whips on Monday that he is now suspended pending the outcome of his case.
If the NCC decides further sanction is necessary, he could be further suspended or even expelled from the party.
As general secretary, Formby has the power to intervene in such cases if she feels a suspension is necessary to protect the reputation of the party.
She is understood to have relayed her decision to Shadow Chief Whip Nick Brown on Monday afternoon.
A Labour Party spokesperson told HuffPost: “John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour party pending due process. It would not be appropriate to comment further on an ongoing case.”
Woodcock’s Barrow seat in Cumbria had a tiny Labour majority of just 209 votes ahead of the Tories at the last general election.
Theresa May was in his constituency on Monday, campaigning in the local elections, but her visit was a reminder that the Conservatives hope to pull off a shock victory similar to Copeland, where the party held onto the former Labour seat last June.
Woodcock was unavailable when asked for comment by HuffPost.
In a statement this weekend, after the Sunday Mirror first reported the allegations, he said that he “does not accept” the claims.
“I was made aware in December last year that a complaint made against me was being referred to Labour’s national constitutional committee as a potential breach of the party’s policy on sexual harassment,” he said.
“I do not accept the charge but know the complaint must be thoroughly and fairly investigated.
“I have not yet been notified of any date for a hearing and was following the party’s guidance that the process should remain confidential to reassure potential victims that they could make complaints without being exposed to unwelcome publicity.
“Therefore I do not intend to discuss details of the issue ahead of any hearing.”
Fellow MPs Jared O’Mara, Kelvin Hopkins and Ivan Lewis have all had the party whip withdrawn in recent months following allegations of sexual harassment.
It can often take months, if not years, for disciplinary cases to be heard. Formby has vowed to make the process quicker.
A former aide to Gordon Brown, the MP has repeatedly criticised Corbyn over his response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack, the UK’s airstrikes on Syria and on moves to abandon Labour’s policy of renewing teh Trident nuclear weapons system.
Woodcock came under attack from Corbyn supporters on Friday when he warned that Amber Rudd’s departure could be bad for those opposing Brexit.
He was in the Commons chamber on Monday and tweeted that he had met ministers about key issues in his constituency.