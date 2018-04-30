Labour MP John Woodcock has been suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into alleged sexual harassment, HuffPost has learned.

The former No.10 aide and shadow minister has had the party whip withdrawn following a decision by general secretary Jennie Formby to apply the sanction.

Woodcock, a fierce critic of Jeremy Corbyn, is accused of sending inappropriate texts and messages to a former female staff member between 2014 and 2016.

The ruling National Executive Committee (NEC)’s disputes panel decided late last year that the matter met the evidence test needed for a fuller investigation and referred his case to the National Constitutional Committee (NCC).

The three-member disputes panel - convened specifically for sex harassment cases and which hears all cases ‘blind’ with the complainant and respondent’s identities kept anonymous - had decided at the time not to suspend him.

Partly because the case was historic and involved written rather than physical contact, it decided Woodcock should remain a party member until the case was resolved.

But HuffPost understands that following an intervention by Formby the backbencher was informed by the party whips on Monday that he is now suspended pending the outcome of his case.

If the NCC decides further sanction is necessary, he could be further suspended or even expelled from the party.