Mike Hill, Labour MP For Hartlepool, Quits Commons

Mike Hill, the Labour MP for Hartlepool, has resigned his seat in the House of Commons.

It will trigger a by-election in the constituency, which Labour won at the 2019 election with a majority of 3,595 over the Conservatives.

The vote is likely to be timed for May 6, the same day as local elections. It will be seen as a key test for Keir Starmer, who will have been Labour leader for one year in April.

A Labour Party spokesperson said Hill’s resignation was “with immediate effect”.

It comes as polling analysis suggested Boris Johnson has secured a “vaccine bounce” in popularity, largely driven the over-55s who have been given the Covid jab.

