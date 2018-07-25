Labour MP Fiona Onasanya Charged With Perverting Course Of Justice

PA Archive/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with Fiona Onasanya on the campaign trail last year.

A Labour MP has been charged with perverting the course of justice after being accused of lying to avoid speeding points.

Cambridgeshire Police said Fiona Onasanya, who represents Peterborough, has already been before magistrates and is to return on August 13.

The Press Association reported court records show she was charged over allegedly lying about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

Prosecutors have accused the MP of conspiring with her younger brother to avoid penalty points, in echoes of the case that ended the career of former Lib Dem minister Chris Huhne.

The 34-year-old was elected last year on the back of the Labour Party surge, winning the seat from Tory Stewart Jackson by just 607 votes.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Fiona Oluyinka Onasanya, 34, from Peterborough has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

“She appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on 12 July and is due to appear in court again on 13 August.”