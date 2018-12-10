Labour MPs Demand Jeremy Corbyn Table Immediate Motion Of No Confidence In Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn is facing demands from over 50 Labour MPs and peers to immediately table a vote of no confidence in Theresa May’s government and then push for a second referendum.

The prime minister today pulled the vote on her Brexit deal that had been scheduled for tomorrow evening after admitting she would have lost by a “significant margin”.

In a letter to Corbyn, leading pro-EU Labour figures including Chuka Umunna and Chris Leslie said it was “imperative to take action this week” to try and force a general election.

“If this fails, we must commit to a public vote with an option to stay in the EU straight away,” the letter said.

“It is imperative that the country clearly knows where our Labour Party stands at this critical moment so it is now time to immediately take steps to move forward to a public vote.”

The letter added: “Time is of the essence and now is the time for us to go back to the public and ask them if this is what they want from Brexit.”