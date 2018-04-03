Empics Entertainment

Labour MPs who attended the anti-racism rally in Westminster last week amid a row over anti-Semitism within the party should not be targeted for deselection by local activists, Jon Lansman has said. The Momentum founder said on Tuesday morning that “every allegation of anti-Semitism” had to be taken seriously even if the row was being exploited by some to try and “undermine” Jeremy Corbyn. It comes as the Labour leader was branded “irresponsible and dangerous” for attending a Passover seder in his constituency hosted by Jewdas, a left-wing Jewish group. The organisation had dismissed worries about anti-Semitism within Labour as “the work of cynical manipulations” by people loyal to the Conservative party and the “right wing” of Labour. It also described Israel as a “steaming pile of sewage which needs to be properly disposed of”.

Corbyn’s attendance at the event was revealed by the Guido Fawkes website late on Monday evening. Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Lansman said Jewdas’ comments about Israel were “certainly not helpful to Jeremy or the cause of opposing anti-Semitism in the Labour party”. However Lansman, who is Jewish and a key ally of Corbyn, said Jewdas were “very much part of the Jewish community” and played down the significance of the Labour leader’s attendance. “It was his night off. He had nothing in his official diary. His office didn’t know he was there,” he said. Lansman said he thought there was a problem of “unconscious bias” and called for a “widespread programme of education and training” within the party about anti-Semitism. Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire has been summoned by members of her local party in Bristol West to ‘explain her actions’ for attending the rally against anti-Semitism in Westminster. But Lansman said: “You shouldn’t have to defend why you go to an anti-racist rally. “I think it’s fair enough to answer a question, it’s not fair enough to deselect someone for attending a demonstration about anti-Semitism, because I think it’s clear that there is real concern within the Jewish community about anti-Semitism. “We have to take that seriously, and we have to take every allegation of anti-Semitism seriously even if sometimes people opportunistically seize upon anti-Semitism as an issue to undermine Jeremy, it doesn’t matter if that’s the reason, we’ve still got to take the allegation seriously.”

Jonathan Goldstein, the chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council, this morning said Corbyn needed to stand up for Labour MPs who had been “vilified” for attending the rally rather than attending the Jewdas event. Ivor Caplin, the spokesman for the Jewish Labour Movement, said Corbyn’s attendance at the event “topped off the worst week on record of awful relations between the Labour Party and the Jewish community”. Corbyn has vowed he would will tolerate “any” anti-Semitism in the party. The Labour leader told Channel 4 News he understood there was “genuine concern”. Labour MP John Woodcock, a longtime critic of Corbyn, said it was “irresponsible and dangerous” for him to have met withJ ewdas. Another Labour MP, Angela Smith, said: “Corbyn’s attendance at the seber reads as a blatant dismissal of the case made for tackling anti-Semitism in Labour.” Karen Pollock, the chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, claimed that Corbyn’s meeting was “clearly deliberate”. But comedian David Baddiel, dismissed the suggestion Jewdas was a “fringe group” that “despises” mainstream jews. “They are just Jews who disagree with other Jews. Which means: Jews,” he tweeted.

No it isn't. They are just Jews who disagree with other Jews. Which means: Jews. https://t.co/N2D3uxdbzq — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 2, 2018