Labour Parties: MPs Let Their Hair Down In Brighton Nightclub

HuffPost UK MPs let their hair down at Dawn Butler's Jamaica party

Sadiq Khan made a speech behind the DJ decks and MPs raved on the dancefloor at Dawn Butler’s Jamaica party last night.

The event took place in Pryzm on Brighton seafront and has become one of the biggest parties at Labour’s annual conference.

Among those spotted include MPs Nadia Whittome, Lloyd Russell-Moyle and Barry Gardiner as well as ITV’s political editor Robert Peston.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan made a guest appearance, telling the crowd from behind the DJ decks: “The best party in this Labour conference week is Dawn Butler’s Jamaican party.

“I’ve got to tell you, I saw Michael Gove coming to Brighton but [he] likes dancing so don’t be surprised if you see Michael Gove here dancing.

“Have a great conference, have a great Dawn Butler Jamaican night.”