Senior Female Labour Officials Back Former Staffers In Sexual Harassment Row

“And because I was more junior, I didn’t really know how to protect myself.”

Robertson said the man had pressured her to go to drinks with him.

She said: “After rebuffing his advances, he then started to spread false rumours that I was sleeping with a married man at work.”

The pair resigned after Labour party lawyers asked them to sign a settlement agreement with a broad confidentiality clause, according to the BBC.

Robertson said: “I refused to accept that and to be silenced. It could encourage the party to use those agreements in future with other women who’d been harassed.”