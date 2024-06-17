Labour Peer Who Said Rosie Duffield Was Too 'Frit Or Lazy' To Attend Hustings Loses Whip

Michael Cashman with Sir Ian McKellen in 2017. Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Labour has removed the whip from a peer who accused one of the party’s MPs of being too “frit or lazy” to attend an election hustings.

Lord Cashman made the remark on X (formerly Twitter) after Rosie Duffield said she was taking the precaution because of concerns her safety.

Advertisement

Duffield, who has been the MP for Canterbury since 2017, said the “actions of a few fixated individuals” had affected her “sense of security and wellbeing”.

She has previously been criticised over her stance on trans issues.

Former Eastenders star Cashman - a Labour peer since 2014 - replied to a tweet about her decision with the reply: “Frit. Or Lazy.”

However, in a separate post yesterday, he said: “I apologise unreservedly for a post that I put out regarding the Labour candidate for Canterbury. I fully understand any complaints that will be sent to the Labour party.”

Party sources today confirmed that he had had the Labour whip removed.

I apologise unreservedly for a post that I put out regarding the Labour candidate for Canterbury. I fully understand any complaints that will be sent to the Labour party. https://t.co/uqdkxrSpvd — Michael Cashman 🇺🇦🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🇮🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@mcashmanCBE) June 16, 2024

Advertisement

Equalities secretary Kemi Badenoch was among those who condemned Cashman’s remarks.

She said: “I can’t imagine what it’s like being Rosie in a party where her own colleagues continually attack her, just for standing up for women.

“This is now about more than women’s rights, but how a party manages internal disagreement. Instead of healthy debate, it’s intimidation and abuse. If this is what they do to their own, imagine what they will do to our country.”