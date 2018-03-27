The view that the countryside is not Labour’s natural territory sits at odds with my own experience.

As a representative of Stroud, comprising market towns, villages and idyllic landscape, there has never been any dissonance between Labour and my own rural background. Yet the Fabian Society’s report Labour Country is clear in its conclusion that Labour could perform much better in rural constituencies.

From my own experience as a rural MP, I know that if you want to engage the rural vote you need to establish a connection.

Rural areas are not only disconnected in a very real way through the erosion of transport, jobs and facilities; there is also a sense of disconnection which is hardly surprising. The Conservatives have failed to provide policies that can be embraced by rural voters with any enthusiasm. Indeed, relentless austerity has hit rural communities particularly brutally. Village shops, post offices, pubs and banks have all been eroded from rural communities. Smaller farms are also disappearing, with traditional farming struggling to compete with global food prices.

An economic divide is evident in many rural areas, with the loss of high-quality jobs, and young people talk about the ‘rural penalty’ of lost opportunity in terms of work choices and income if they choose to stay in the areas they grew up in.

While the Cotswolds constituency, which borders my own constituency in Stroud, attracts tourists from around the globe to its idyllic villages and unspoilt countryside, it is ranked the second worst place in the UK for social mobility. Too often the barriers to social mobility go unseen, but tackling that hidden disconnect is the basis for Labour policies which can deliver effective and real change.