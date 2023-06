Richard Townshend/UK Parliament via PA Media

Labour shadow Foreign Office minister Bambos Charalambous has had the party whip suspended following a complaint about his behaviour.

The Enfield Southgate MP tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

Advertisement

“It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will co-operate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”