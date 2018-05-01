One of Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbenchers has been “bollocked” but not sacked after he voted for a fresh referendum on Brexit, HuffPost has learned.

Shadow Health Minister Lord Hunt of King’s Heath backed a cross-party amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill to pave the way for a fresh poll of the public on the final EU deal.

The Lib Dem-led amendment on Monday night aimed to give Parliament a vote on whether to adopt a brand new referendum to endorse or reject whatever Brexit terms Theresa May hammers out with Brussels later this year.

Lord Hunt defied his party’s whip in backing the move, one of 51 Labour peers to do so, even though the Government won the overall vote.

But Labour’s official policy is not to back a second referendum and as a member of the shadow ministerial team Hunt broke collective responsibility in breaking ranks.

Hunt – a former minster under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown - was hauled in for a “full and frank discussion” with the party’s leader in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, and with Shadow Chief Whip Lord McAvoy.