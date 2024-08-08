Labour Suspends Councillor Who Said Far-Right Protesters Should 'Have Their Throats Cut'

This is a Labour councillor Ricky Jones (Dartford) - - calling to 'cut the throats' (murder) of *ALL* the 'disgusting Nazis' just before going into the 'free free Palestine' chant...



These are the peaceful people all over the front pages today. pic.twitter.com/gxuRjvTX07 — David Collier (@mishtal) August 8, 2024

A Labour councillor who said far-right protesters should all have their throats cut has been suspended by the party.

Ricky Jones made the comment at an anti-racism rally in Walthamstow, east London, on Wednesday night.

It was one of a number of counter-demonstrations in response to the riots which have erupted across the UK following the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Jones, who is a councillor in Dartford, told the cheering crowd: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists and we need to cut all of their throats and get rid of them all.”

However, his remarks provoked a backlash after a video of him making them was shared online.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party.”

It means Jones has had the Labour whip removed and will now sit as an independent councillor while an investigation by the party is carried out.