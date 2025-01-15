Blow For Keir Starmer As Labour Tie With Reform And Tories Take Narrow Lead In Latest Poll

Keir Starmer's Labour party is now drawing with Reform in the polls. via Associated Press

Labour are level with Reform while the Conservatives are just one point ahead in a new poll which suggests the UK is now in an era of three-party politics.

The Tories are ahead on 25% while Labour and Reform are on 24%, according to research from More in Common and published by Politico.

The Liberal Democrats trail behind all three on 12% – despite having 72 MPs to Reform’s 5 – while the Greens are on 8% and the SNP on 3%.

More in Common also found prime minister Keir Starmer’s personal net approval rating dropped to -39, which is the lowest the pollsters have ever recorded for him.

It’s even approaching his predecessor Rishi Sunak’s low point of -41 in July 2024, which was when the former PM lost the general election.

But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform leader Nigel Farage have also seen a decline in their net approval ratings in recent months – Badenoch is on -18 and Farage -17.

More in Common asked the public who they would prefer as their prime minister – and the results did not exactly correspond with the voting intentions.

Starmer was in the lead with 21%, while Farage followed with 20% and Badenoch came in last with 12% – while a whopping 47% said they wanted none of the three main party leaders to sit in No.10.

Our latest @Moreincommon_ voting intention in today's Playbook finds a virtual 3 way tie with 1 point separating the Tories, Reform and Labour.

🌳 Con 25% (-1)

🌹 Lab 24% (-2)

➡️ Ref UK 24% (+2)

🔶 Lib Dem 12% (-)

🌍 Green 8% (+1)

🟡 SNP 3% (-)

It comes as Starmer is already grappling with a floundering economy and the resignation of his second minister in just over six months.

Tulip Siddiq quit as the anti-corruption minister on Tuesday over her links to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was recently deposed as the prime minister of Bangladesh and is currently under investigation for corruption.

A fact-finding probe found Siddiq had not broken the ministerial code, but she announced she was stepping down because she did not want to be a “distraction” to the government.